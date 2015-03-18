STEVE VON TILL: ad aprile il nuovo album strumentale ‘‘A Deep Voiceless Wilderness’’

|
Steve Von Till dei Neurosis pubblicherà il 30 aprile 2021 un nuovo disco solista, a meno di un anno di distanza da No Wilderness Deep Enough (agosto 2020).
L’album, intitolato A Deep Voiceless Wilderness, uscirà per Neurot Recordings.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1) Called from the Wind
2) We'll Always Have the Sea
3) The Emptiness Swallows Us All
4) Shelter in Surrender
5) The Spiraling Away
6) Nightshade High Country
Come spiegato dalla casa discografica, il disco sarà lo stesso No Wilderness Deep Enough in versione strumentale:
"For some listeners, the album may recall the work of modern composers like Jóhann Jóhannsson, Brian Eno or Gavin Bryars. For Von Till, it’s about surrendering to the spirit of place—and to the original intent behind his 2020 solo album, “No Wilderness Deep Enough”. That album marked a significant first for Von Till: it was his first solo record without a guitar in hand. Instead, Von Till intoned powerful and thought-provoking lyrics over piano, cello, mellotron and analog synthesizers. “A Deep Voiceless Wilderness” is that same album without Von Till’s words.”
Il legame tra le due pubblicazioni è sottolineato anche dalle copertine dei due dischi: l’artwork di questa nuova uscita si presenta come il negativo di quello dell’ultima fatica in studio. Entrambe le copertine sono visibili a lato.
Il primo singolo estratto dall’album, The Emptiness Swallows Us All, è ascoltabile qui sotto.