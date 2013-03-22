ALESTORM: in arrivo a maggio il nuovo Live Album/DVD

|
Già trasmesso in streaming lo scorso aprile, ora gli Alestorm hanno annunciato per il 28 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro show del 2019 a Tilburg nei formati di Live Album e DVD Bluray.
. Digitale
. Bluray/DVD/CD Mediabook
. Doppio Vinile, colore nero + DVD
. Doppio VInile, colore giallo + DVD, Slipmat e Patch
. Doppio VInile, colore menta + DVD
. Deluxe Wooden Box - Mediabook, Singolo in Vinile 7" (2 Cover acustiche), Cordino + Pass, Bandiera
Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Keelhauled
03. Alestorm
04. Magnetic North
05. Mexico
06. Over the Seas
07. The Sunk'n Norwegian
08. No Grave But The Sea
09. Nancy the Tavern Wench
10. Rumpelkombo
11. 1741 (The Battle of Cartagena)
12. Drunken Sailor
13. Hangover
14. Pegleg Potion
15. Bar ünd Imbiss
16. Captain Morgan`s Revenge
17. Shipwrecked
18. Drink
19. Wolves of the Sea
20. Fucked with an Anchor