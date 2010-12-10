|
Dopo quattro anni di assenza sulle scene, la formazione post-rock Godspeed You! Black Emperor è pronta a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo doppio album G_d’s Pee at State’s End! che sarà disponibile nei negozi tramite la Constellation Records il prossimo 2 aprile.
Registrato nei Thee Mighty Hotel2Tango, il disco è stato prodotto da Jace Lasek.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. A Military Alphabet (Five Eyes All Blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / Where We Break How We Shine (Rockets for Mary)
2. Fire at Static Valley
3. “Government Came” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / Cliffs’ Gaze at Empty Eaters’ Rise / Ashes to Sea or Nearer to Thee
4. Our Side Has to Win (for D.H.)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare un breve estratto del frammento 4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz.