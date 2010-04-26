THULCANDRA: in arrivo una riedizione in vinile dei primi tre album, guarda il live di ''Night Eterna

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il live video di Night Eternal, brano dei melodic-black metaller tedeschi Thulcandra tratto dal loro debutto Fallen Angel's Dominion del 2010.
La band ha rivelato che il 23 aprile la Napalm Records farà uscire una riedizione in vinile della propria discografia, comprendente i tre album Fallen Angel's Dominion, Under a Frozen Sun e Ascension Lost.
Tracklis - Fallen Angel's Dominion:
01. In the Realm of thousand Deaths
02. Night Eternal
03. Fallen Angel`s Dominion
04. Frozen Kingdom
05. Everlasting Fire
06. Spirit of the Night
07. Legions of Darkness
08. In Silence we eternally sleep
09. The Somberlain
Tracklist - Under a Frozen Sun:
01. In Blood and Fire
02 Black Flags of Hate
03. Ritual of Sight
04. Under a Frozen Sun
05. Aeon of Darkness
06. Echoing Voices (A Cold Breeze of Death)
07. Gates of Eden
08. Life Demise
Tracklist - Ascension Lost:
01. The First Rebellion
02. Throne of Will
03. Deliverance In Sin and Death
04. Demigod Imprisoned
05. Interlude
06. Exalted Resistance
07. The Second Fall
08. Sorrow of the One
09. Ascension Lost
10. Outro
11. Perishness Around Us (Bonus Track)
12. Frozen Kingdom (Bonus Track)
13. Dreaming (Bonus Track)
14. Immortality (Bonus Track)