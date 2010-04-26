      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Fallen Angel's Dominion
Clicca per ingrandire
Under a Frozen Sun
Clicca per ingrandire
Ascension Lost
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/03/21
BRAND OF SACRIFICE
Lifeblood

05/03/21
WITHERFALL
Curse of Autumn

05/03/21
TAAKE / HELHEIM
Henholdsvis

05/03/21
MORK
Katredalen

05/03/21
REAPER (SWE)
The Atonality of Flesh

05/03/21
WOLFHEART
Skull Soldiers (EP)

05/03/21
DREAMSHADE
A Pale Blue Dot

05/03/21
SKOLD
Dies Irae

05/03/21
TERROR
Trapped in a World

05/03/21
SOM
Awake

CONCERTI

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA

23/03/21
SWANS + NORMAN WESTBERG
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/03/21
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

25/03/21
RECKLESS LOVE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
THULCANDRA: in arrivo una riedizione in vinile dei primi tre album, guarda il live di ''Night Eterna
05/03/2021 - 19:36 (34 letture)

RECENSIONI
74
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/03/2021 - 19:36
THULCANDRA: in arrivo una riedizione in vinile dei primi tre album, guarda il live di ''Night Eterna
12/02/2020 - 15:52
THULCANDRA: online un live video
06/03/2015 - 09:49
THULCANDRA: guarda il nuovo video
20/01/2015 - 16:50
THULCANDRA: ecco i samples del nuovo disco
13/12/2014 - 09:58
THULCANDRA: ascolta un nuovo brano
13/11/2014 - 09:36
THULCANDRA: a febbraio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
18/09/2011 - 22:38
THULCANDRA: due nuovi brani ascoltabili in streaming
19/03/2011 - 13:20
THULCANDRA: aggiornamenti sul nuovo album
22/10/2010 - 23:54
THULCANDRA: entrano in studio a dicembre
26/04/2010 - 20:00
THULCANDRA: due nuove canzoni in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/03/2021 - 18:53
WITHERFALL: online il singolo ''... And They All Blew Away''
05/03/2021 - 18:48
SAXON: presentano il lyric video di ''Paperback Writer''
05/03/2021 - 11:33
CRYPTOSIS: guarda il video del quarto singolo da ''Bionic Swarm''
05/03/2021 - 11:19
FEANOR: i dettagli completi di ‘‘Power of the Chosen One’’, ascolta ‘‘Rise of the Dragon’’
05/03/2021 - 10:43
DEMON HUNTER: tutto l’album acustico ‘‘Songs of Death and Resurrection’’ è disponibile per l'ascolto
05/03/2021 - 09:25
INFERNO: i dettagli del nuovo ''Paradeigma (Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity)'', ascolta ''The Wailing
05/03/2021 - 08:45
WOLF KING: tutto il nuovo ''The Path of Wrath'' in streaming
05/03/2021 - 08:40
AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN: dettagli e brano del nuovo 'As The Morning Dawns We Close Our Eye
05/03/2021 - 00:27
TEMTRIS: ad aprile il nuovo disco ‘‘Ritual Warfare’’
05/03/2021 - 00:27
CROWNE: nuova band con membri di H.E.A.T., Europe e The Poodles, online il singolo ‘‘Mad World’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     