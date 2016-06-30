      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/03/21
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT
Nature`s Light

12/03/21
MARIANAS REST
Fata Morgana

12/03/21
VARMIA
bal Lada

12/03/21
HEART HEALER
The Metal Opera By Magnus Karlsson

12/03/21
SECRET SPHERE
Lifeblood

12/03/21
MINUTIAN
Magical Thinking

12/03/21
TURBULENCE
Frontal

12/03/21
SUNSTORM
Afterlife

12/03/21
ENFORCED
Kill Grid

12/03/21
CONAN
Live at Freak Valley

CONCERTI

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA

23/03/21
SWANS + NORMAN WESTBERG
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/03/21
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

25/03/21
RECKLESS LOVE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
HERMAN FRANK: a maggio uscirà ‘‘Two for a Lie’’, ascolta il primo singolo ‘‘Eye of the Storm’’
06/03/2021 - 11:51 (44 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/03/2021 - 11:51
HERMAN FRANK: a maggio uscirà ‘‘Two for a Lie’’, ascolta il primo singolo ‘‘Eye of the Storm’’
19/01/2019 - 17:40
HERMAN FRANK: guarda il video di ''Fear''
08/12/2018 - 10:21
HERMAN FRANK: online il nuovo lyric video
24/11/2018 - 07:52
HERMAN FRANK: diffuso il primo singolo dal prossimo disco
03/11/2018 - 12:50
HERMAN FRANK: a febbraio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
11/11/2016 - 18:45
HERMAN FRANK: guarda il lyric video di un nuovo brano
21/10/2016 - 00:36
HERMAN FRANK: guarda il nuovo video
21/09/2016 - 20:08
HERMAN FRANK: nuovo disco solista in arrivo
06/09/2016 - 11:59
HERMAN FRANK: a breve le ristampe dei primi due dischi
30/06/2016 - 18:06
HERMAN FRANK: l'ex-Accept firma per AFM Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/03/2021 - 12:30
HERZEL: ascolta la nuova ‘‘L'épée des Dieux’’
06/03/2021 - 12:25
BALA: online il video del secondo singolo ‘‘Hoy No’’
06/03/2021 - 12:16
CANVAS SOLARIS: firmano con Divebomb Records, tornano con il nuovo album ‘‘Chromosphere’’
06/03/2021 - 11:00
HELLOWEEN: rinviato al 2022 il loro tour europeo
06/03/2021 - 00:03
TEMPLE BALLS: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''T.O.T.C.''
05/03/2021 - 22:05
SAILLE: in streaming il lyric video di ''Baleful Beauty'' dal nuovo album
05/03/2021 - 21:59
IMPERIA: disponibile un nuovo brano
05/03/2021 - 19:36
THULCANDRA: in arrivo una riedizione in vinile dei primi tre album, guarda il live di ''Night Eterna
05/03/2021 - 18:53
WITHERFALL: online il singolo ''... And They All Blew Away''
05/03/2021 - 18:48
SAXON: presentano il lyric video di ''Paperback Writer''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     