HERMAN FRANK: a maggio uscirà ‘‘Two for a Lie’’, ascolta il primo singolo ‘‘Eye of the Storm’’

L’ex-Accept Herman Frank pubblicherà il prossimo 21 maggio 2021 il suo quinto album Two for a Lie tramite l’etichetta AFM Records.
La nuova uscita è stata prodotta dallo stesso Herman Frank e da Arne Neurand
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01 Teutonic Order
02 Venom
03 Hate
04 Eye of the Storm
05 Liar
06 Hail the New Kings
07 Just a Second to Lose
08 Danger
09 Stand Up and Fight
10 Open Your Mind
Il primo singolo dell’album, Eye of the Storm, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica tedesca ed è pertanto ascoltabile qui sotto: