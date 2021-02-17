FIREWING: in arrivo il disco di debutto ''Resurrection'', ecco il primo singolo

|
I symphonyc metaller americani Firewing hanno annunciato per il 23 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Massacre Records, del loro disco di debutto Resurrection.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Tales Of Ember & Vishap: The Meaning Of Life.
Tracklist:
01. Prelude: Moonlight Of Despair
02. Obscure Minds
03. Chapter I: Acheron’s Ritual
04. Demons Of Society
05. Far in Time
06. Chapter II: Temple Of Helios
07. Resurrection
08. Time Machine
09. Chapter III: Transcending Souls
10. Eternity
11. Tales Of Ember & Vishap: How Deep Is Your Heart?
12. Tales Of Ember & Vishap: The Meaning Of Life
13. The Essence Of Your Heart
14. Epilogue: Sacred Journey