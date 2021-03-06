DAN BAUNE`S LOST SANCTUARY: pubblicherà a maggio il suo esordio solista, ecco dettagli e un trailer

|
Il chitarrista dei Monument Dan Baune ha annunciato per il 14 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite ROAR! Rock of Angels Records di Lost Sanctuary, il disco di debutto del suo progetto Dan Baune's Lost Sanctuary.
Di seguito potete vedere i dettagli del disco ed ascoltare un breve teaser.
Tracklist:
01. Arise
02. Open Your Eyes (w. Bob Katsionis)
03. Temple Of Fear (w. Rasmus Bom Andersen & Jennifer Diehl)
04. God Of War (w. Aliki Katriou)
05. No Man’s Land
06. Master Of You (w. Matt Mitchell)
07. Lost Sanctuary (w. Doogie White & Chris Webb)
08. The Arconite
09. Virtual Hedonia
10. Unholy (w. Herbie Langhans, Aliki Katriou & Jennifer Diehl)
11. Rhapsody Of Life