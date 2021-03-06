      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Lost Sanctuary - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/03/21
ISSA
Queen of Broken Hearts

12/03/21
CHEZ KANE
Chez Kane

12/03/21
HEART HEALER
The Metal Opera By Magnus Karlsson

12/03/21
SECRET SPHERE
Lifeblood

12/03/21
MINUTIAN
Magical Thinking

12/03/21
TURBULENCE
Frontal

12/03/21
SUNSTORM
Afterlife

12/03/21
ENFORCED
Kill Grid

12/03/21
MARIANAS REST
Fata Morgana

12/03/21
CONAN
Live at Freak Valley

CONCERTI

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA

23/03/21
SWANS + NORMAN WESTBERG
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/03/21
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

25/03/21
RECKLESS LOVE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
DAN BAUNE`S LOST SANCTUARY: pubblicherà a maggio il suo esordio solista, ecco dettagli e un trailer
06/03/2021 - 20:08 (38 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/03/2021 - 20:08
DAN BAUNE`S LOST SANCTUARY: pubblicherà a maggio il suo esordio solista, ecco dettagli e un trailer
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/03/2021 - 21:57
THE EMBER, THE ASH: in arrivo il nuovo album, online il lyric video di ''Fixation''
06/03/2021 - 20:20
ORDEN OGAN: ecco il live video di ''Gunman''
06/03/2021 - 19:57
FIREWING: in arrivo il disco di debutto ''Resurrection'', ecco il primo singolo
06/03/2021 - 19:02
DECLINE OF THE I: il video ufficiale di ''Diev Vide''
06/03/2021 - 12:30
HERZEL: ascolta la nuova ‘‘L'épée des Dieux’’
06/03/2021 - 12:25
BALA: online il video del secondo singolo ‘‘Hoy No’’
06/03/2021 - 12:16
CANVAS SOLARIS: firmano con Divebomb Records, tornano con il nuovo album ‘‘Chromosphere’’
06/03/2021 - 11:51
HERMAN FRANK: a maggio uscirà ‘‘Two for a Lie’’, ascolta il primo singolo ‘‘Eye of the Storm’’
06/03/2021 - 11:00
HELLOWEEN: rinviato al 2022 il loro tour europeo
06/03/2021 - 00:03
TEMPLE BALLS: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''T.O.T.C.''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     