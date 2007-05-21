CANDLEMASS: a maggio il nuovo live album ‘‘Green Valley Live’’

|
I Candlemass pubblicheranno il prossimo 7 maggio 2021 un nuovo album dal vivo, Green Valley Live, tramite l’etichetta Peaceville Records.
Il disco, che uscirà in formato digitale, CD+DVD e doppio LP, conterrà i pezzi suonati dalla band doom metal svedese durante il concerto in streaming tenuto il 3 luglio 2020:
01. Well of Souls
02. Dark Reflections
03. Mirror Mirror
04. Ancient Dreams
05. Astorolus
06. Bewitched
07. Dark Are the Veils of Death
08. Under the Oak
09. A Sorcerer's Pledge
10. Doom Jam
11. Solitude
12. Demon's Gate
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra.