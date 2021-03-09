STORMRULER: a maggio la ristampa di ‘‘Under the Burning Eclipse’’ per Napalm Records

|
Gli Stormruler pubblicheranno il prossimo 28 maggio 2021 il loro album di debutto Under the Burning Eclipse tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records.
Il disco della formazione statunitense era già uscito, in maniera indipendente, lo scorso 6 novembre 2020.
La grande mole di tracce che va a costituire il platter è frutto di un’alternanza di brevi tracce strumentali dal sapore ambient e pezzi più duri, che vanno a pescare nel mare delle sonorità black metal.
Di seguito la tracklist:
01 The Shine of Ivory Horns
02 Reign of the Winged Duke
03 The March onto Golden Lands
04 Age of Steel & Blood
05 Culling of the Blood Moon
06 Blood of the Old Wolf
07 Journey to the Unknown
08 Under the Burning Eclipse
09 Prithee, Chosen
10 Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flames
11 An Empire of Ash & Dust
12 At the Cliffs of Azure City
13 Illuminating the Ancient Sky
14 Dawn of the Eternal Fire
15 A Message from a Foreign King
16 Mark of the Valkyrie
17 Blood Ritual
18 Fear the old Blood
19 Fields of Mortal Shame
Qui sotto è possibile ascoltare Reign of the Winged Duke: