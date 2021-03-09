      Privacy Policy
 
12/03/21
RONNIE ATKINS
One Shot

12/03/21
MARIANAS REST
Fata Morgana

12/03/21
VARMIA
bal Lada

12/03/21
CHEZ KANE
Chez Kane

12/03/21
CONAN
Live at Freak Valley

12/03/21
ENFORCED
Kill Grid

12/03/21
SUNSTORM
Afterlife

12/03/21
HEART HEALER
The Metal Opera By Magnus Karlsson

12/03/21
SECRET SPHERE
Lifeblood

12/03/21
ISSA
Queen of Broken Hearts

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA

23/03/21
SWANS + NORMAN WESTBERG
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/03/21
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

25/03/21
RECKLESS LOVE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
STORMRULER: a maggio la ristampa di ''Under the Burning Eclipse'' per Napalm Records
10/03/2021 - 00:06 (24 letture)

10/03/2021 - 00:06
STORMRULER: a maggio la ristampa di ‘‘Under the Burning Eclipse’’ per Napalm Records
10/03/2021 - 00:08
CANDLEBOX: il settimo album ‘‘Wolves’’ uscirà a settembre, ascolta il primo singolo
10/03/2021 - 00:07
SCREAMACHINE: guarda il video della nuova ‘‘The Metal Monster’’
09/03/2021 - 22:13
SONS OF APOLLO: definitivo l'annullamento della data di Milano
09/03/2021 - 22:08
NEPTUNIAN MAXIMALISM: uscirà ad aprile ''Solar Drone Ceremony''
09/03/2021 - 22:02
DIESPNEA: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Rén''
09/03/2021 - 21:48
TRICK OR TREAT: ecco i dettagli della raccolta ''The Unlocked Songs''
09/03/2021 - 19:47
DEREK SHERINIAN: al lavoro sul prossimo disco solista
09/03/2021 - 19:39
ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN: uno show in streaming il 28 marzo
09/03/2021 - 15:29
TORMENTOR: insieme ai Cult of Fire per una data a gennaio 2022
09/03/2021 - 15:13
SPECTRAL LORE: tutti i dettagli del nuovo ''Ετερόφωτοc'
 
