GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES: entrano nel roster della Frontiers Music srl, nuovo album nel 2022

|
Attraverso i propri canali social, la Frontiers Music srl ha rivelato di aver firmato e messo sotto contratto per più album gli hard-rocker indiani Girish and the Chronicles.
La band ha rivelato l'intenzione di entrare presto in studio per registrare il loro terzo disco, in arrivo nei primi mesi del 2022.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni del cantante, Girish Pradhan:
"Frontiers is home to some of the most legendary artists, some of whom we actually idolized as kids and it is a truly wonderful feeling to be a part of this family. We had hoped for this for quite some time and we had no idea that we would be the first Indian band to do this! We really look forward to creating some crazy albums together and adding to the legacy!
We are very excited for this. We have already started making demos and they sound KICK ASS! As always, we want to take this album to the next level. It will have all the musical elements that we love to hear, in our day to day lives, which of course revolves around good old Rock 'n Roll. From the Sunset Strip to NWOBHM and more. Our audience can expect some great anthems!
We are a hard rock/melodic rock/heavy metal band. We like making the kind of music that we grew up listening to, which revolves around the '80s. However, we do like including a song or two that may have a very different vibe. Could be in the form of a progressive song or maybe a riff that has a bit of "India" in it. All in all, we think of it as a roller coaster ride with the meanest in-your-face songs to beautiful ballads. We feel no matter how dedicated we are to the art, we still should not stop ourselves from exploring more, but without losing the essence of what we truly love."