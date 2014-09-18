HIDEOUS DIVINITY: annunciano l'EP ''LV-426'', ascolta ''Acheron, Stream of Woe''

|
I nostrani Hideous Divinity hanno annunciato l'arrivo del nuovo EP LV-426 che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 23 aprile 2021 tramite Century Media Records.
Prodotto da Stefan Morabito nei suoi 16th Cellar Studio, la release avrà due nuovi brani e una cover.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Acheron, Stream of Woe (06:43)
02. Chestburst (04:00)
03. Delirium Trigger (Coheed and Cambrias cover) (05:30)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo brano Acheron, Stream of Woe