      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'EP
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/03/21
THE CROWN
Royal Destroyer

12/03/21
VARMIA
bal Lada

12/03/21
HEART HEALER
The Metal Opera By Magnus Karlsson

12/03/21
SECRET SPHERE
Lifeblood

12/03/21
TURBULENCE
Frontal

12/03/21
SUNSTORM
Afterlife

12/03/21
ENFORCED
Kill Grid

12/03/21
GARY HUGHES
Waterside

12/03/21
ISSA
Queen of Broken Hearts

12/03/21
STORTREGN
Impermanence

CONCERTI

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA

23/03/21
SWANS + NORMAN WESTBERG
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/03/21
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

25/03/21
RECKLESS LOVE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: annunciano l'EP ''LV-426'', ascolta ''Acheron, Stream of Woe''
12/03/2021 - 14:43 (22 letture)

RECENSIONI
85
80
ARTICOLI
04/02/2020
Live Report
HIDEOUS DIVINITY + GUESTS
Ekidna, Carpi (MO), 01/02/2020
03/05/2016
Live Report
CANNIBAL CORPSE + KRISIUN + HIDEOUS DIVINITY
Alcatraz, Milano, 01/05/2016
20/02/2015
Live Report
A ROTTEN BRUTAL NIGHT: HIDEOUS DIVINITY + MODUS DELICTI + MINDFUL OF PRIPYAT + CARNALITY
Blue Rose Saloon, Bresso, 15/02/2015
23/09/2014
Live Report
HIDEOUS DIVINITY + SYNODIK
L'Angelo Azzurro, Genova - 18/09/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/03/2021 - 14:43
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: annunciano l'EP ''LV-426'', ascolta ''Acheron, Stream of Woe''
24/09/2020 - 22:52
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: online il nuovo video di ‘‘Actaeon’’ dall’ultimo disco
29/07/2020 - 17:30
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: ecco ''Bent Until Fracture'' dall'ultimo disco
20/01/2020 - 20:15
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: le band di apertura per la data di Carpi
11/01/2020 - 09:41
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: una data in provincia di Modena a febbraio
25/10/2019 - 14:17
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: online il terzo singolo del nuovo album
04/10/2019 - 12:01
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: disponibile un nuovo lyric video
06/09/2019 - 16:10
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: online il video di ''The Embalmer''
20/08/2019 - 18:42
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: i primi dettagli sul nuovo album
13/03/2019 - 20:50
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: entrano nel roster della Century Media Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/03/2021 - 14:51
CONAN: ascolta il brano live ''Battle in the Swamp''
12/03/2021 - 14:49
BEWITCHER: guarda il video di ''Valley of the Ravens''
12/03/2021 - 12:09
ENFORCED: online il video ufficiale di ''UXO''
12/03/2021 - 10:21
TO KILL ACHILLES: pubblicano il video di ''Black Marble''
12/03/2021 - 10:15
TURBULENCE: in streaming un nuovo brano da ''Frontal''
12/03/2021 - 09:49
PUPIL SLICER: online un altro estratto dal loro debutto
12/03/2021 - 09:44
HEART HEALER: presentano il singolo ''Who Can Stand All Alone''
12/03/2021 - 09:40
ANDE: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Bos'', ecco un trailer
12/03/2021 - 09:21
SECRET SPHERE: ecco il video di ''Against All the Odds''
12/03/2021 - 00:31
SION: ‘‘The Blade’’ è il singolo d’esordio della nuova band di Howard Jones e Jared Dines
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     