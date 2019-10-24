STRYPER: rinnovano il contratto con Frontiers Records, al lavoro su un nuovo disco

Gli Stryper
hanno annunciato di aver esteso il loro accordo discografico con Frontiers Music Srl
.
La formazione statunitense ha inoltre rivelato di essere attualmente al lavoro sul seguito di Even the Devil Believes
, pubblicato lo scorso 4 settembre 2020, di cui a questo link
trovate la nostra recensione.
Il cantante Michael Sweet
ha commentato:We’ve released seven Stryper albums together and it’s been an amazing journey so far. I can’t wait to get started on what will be our best album yet! We’ve strived to stay true to our roots and deliver what the fans expect - the classic Stryper sound! Although we wish to continue doing so, we also want to branch out a little bit more and try something different as well. We’ll keep stretching out and working hard to stay close to who we are yet experiment a bit more and try a few different things along the way. I know it will be an amazing album!
Restiamo in attesa di ulteriori informazioni.