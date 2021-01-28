      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/03/21
MIASMATA
Unlight: Songs of Earth and Atrophy

19/03/21
HEVILAN
Symphony of Good and Evil

19/03/21
MONO
Beyond The Past

19/03/21
AINUR
War of the Jewels

19/03/21
MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY
Biolume Part 2: The Golden Orb

19/03/21
COSMIC REAPER
Hellion

19/03/21
ILDARUNI
Beyond Unseen Gateways

19/03/21
LUNAR SHADOW
Wish to Leave

19/03/21
TROLLFEST
Happy Heroes (EP)

19/03/21
ERRA
Erra

CONCERTI

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA

23/03/21
SWANS + NORMAN WESTBERG
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/03/21
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

25/03/21
RECKLESS LOVE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
ILLUSORY: disponibile la titletrack di ‘‘Crimson Wreath’’
13/03/2021 - 00:10 (16 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/03/2021 - 00:10
ILLUSORY: disponibile la titletrack di ‘‘Crimson Wreath’’
13/02/2021 - 18:37
ILLUSORY: ‘‘Besetting Sins’’ è il primo singolo dal nuovo album ‘‘Crimson Wreath’’
28/01/2021 - 00:05
ILLUSORY: firmano con Rockshots Records; il nuovo album ‘‘Crimson Wreath’’ uscirà a maggio
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/03/2021 - 00:10
THE DROWNED GOD: ‘‘Gnashing of Teeth’’ è il terzo singolo da ‘‘Pale Home’’
13/03/2021 - 00:08
STRYPER: rinnovano il contratto con Frontiers Records, al lavoro su un nuovo disco
13/03/2021 - 00:07
BLAZE BAYLEY: online il nuovo singolo ‘‘18 Flights’’
12/03/2021 - 17:29
ISSA: in streaming il lyric video di ''Blue'' dal suo nuovo disco
12/03/2021 - 17:25
WHITE VOID: pubblicato il singolo ''There Is No Freedom But the End''
12/03/2021 - 17:20
ARION: online la clip di ''I Love to Be Your Enemy''
12/03/2021 - 17:15
RONNIE ATKINS: presenta il brano ''Picture Yourself'' dal suo disco solista
12/03/2021 - 17:08
HELLOWEEN: ecco la copertina del nuovo album
12/03/2021 - 14:51
CONAN: ascolta il brano live ''Battle in the Swamp''
12/03/2021 - 14:49
BEWITCHER: guarda il video di ''Valley of the Ravens''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     