ILLUSORY: disponibile la titletrack di ‘‘Crimson Wreath’’

I greci Illusory pubblicheranno per ROCKSHOTS Records il loro prossimo album in studio, Crimson Wreath, che uscirà il 21 maggio 2021.
Il secondo singolo dell’album, la titletrack Crimson Wreath, è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
Qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Besetting Sins
2. Acedia
3. Crimson Wreath
4. Immortal No
5. All Shall Fade
6. All Blood Red
7. The Voice Inside Me
8. S.T. Forsaken
9. Ashes to Dust
10. A Poem I Couldn’t Rhyme
11. An Opus of Loss And Sorrow:
Pedestal I: Past Forever Last
Pedestal II: The Isle of Shadows
Pedestal III: Agony’s Last
12. Fortress of Sadness