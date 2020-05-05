SONIC HAVEN: a maggio uscirà ‘‘Vagabond’’, ascolta la titletrack

|
I Sonic Haven di Herbie Langhans pubblicheranno il prossimo 7 maggio 2021 il loro album d’esordio Vagabond tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
Il platter è stato coprodotto dallo stesso Langhans e da Sascha Paeth.
La copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Vagabond
2. Back to Mad
3. Nightmares
4. Keep the Flame Alive
5. End of the World
6. The Darker Side
7. I Believe
8. Save The Best for Last
9. Blind the Enemy
10. From White to Black
11. Striking Back
Il primo singolo scelto a promozione dell’album, la titletrack Vagabond, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica nostrana ed è pertanto ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
A riguardo del pezzo, il cantante ha commentato:
"It's about people in our society that are different, but in a good way, in a creative way, like musicians, artists. Often these people are not accepted, or people smile at them, like 'come on guy, you wanna do music for living? Pah, just do a normal job from nine to five and stop dreaming'. I would say NO, never stop dreaming. You are a great singer, guitarist, painter, photographer or whatever, just do it and try to make your dreams come true. Don't listen to those boring people with their boring jobs and their boring life. And especially this last year, a lot of artists feel like Vagabonds ...not accepted, not relevant, no support.”