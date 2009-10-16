      Privacy Policy
 
PAUL GILBERT: ‘‘Werewolves of Portland'’ sarà il nuovo album solista, online il primo singolo
15/03/2021 - 13:01 (104 letture)

Loco
Lunedì 15 Marzo 2021, 16.54.40
1
Fighissima! E bravo Pablito Gilberto!
ARTICOLI
13/04/2013
Live Report
PAUL GILBERT + RUDOLF MINUTO
Rock'N'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 10/04/2013
16/10/2009
Live Report
PAUL GILBERT
Con le braccia al cielo
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/03/2021 - 13:01
PAUL GILBERT: ‘‘Werewolves of Portland'’ sarà il nuovo album solista, online il primo singolo
10/06/2019 - 20:41
PAUL GILBERT: una data a Bergamo ad ottobre
26/10/2016 - 14:58
AYREON: Paul Gilbert ospite sul nuovo disco
25/05/2016 - 11:27
PAUL GILBERT: disponibili due nuovi samples
23/05/2016 - 20:14
PAUL GILBERT: online un altro sample
21/05/2016 - 15:26
PAUL GILBERT: disponibile un'altra anticipazione di un nuovo brano
19/05/2016 - 18:12
PAUL GILBERT: sample di un nuovo brano disponibile
03/05/2016 - 12:26
PAUL GILBERT: guarda il nuovo video
30/03/2015 - 14:08
PAUL GILBERT: le altre date del tour in Italia ad aprile
08/02/2015 - 23:41
PAUL GILBERT: nel mese di aprile a Genova per una clinic
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/03/2021 - 19:19
CHEZ KANE: ecco il video di ''Better than Love''
15/03/2021 - 19:13
SANGUISUGABOGG: disponibile un altro video dal debutto discografico
15/03/2021 - 19:10
PERIPHERY: al lavoro sul nuovo album
15/03/2021 - 19:02
AVALAND: ascolta ''Let the Wind Blow'' da ''Theater of Sorcery''
15/03/2021 - 19:03
THE CROWN: ascolta integralmente il nuovo album ''Royal Destroyer''
15/03/2021 - 18:47
DEFOCUS: online la clip del nuovo singolo ''Common Grave'' dal disco di esordio
15/03/2021 - 18:42
MY REFUGE (ITA): presentano il singolo ''Winterland'' dal nuovo album
15/03/2021 - 18:33
HANGING GARDEN: in arrivo l'album ''Skeleton Lake'', ecco il primo singolo
15/03/2021 - 18:31
ALTARAGE: online il singolo ''Forja'' dal nuovo abum ''Succumb''
15/03/2021 - 14:49
FOSSILIZATION: ascolta l'EP di debutto ''He Whose Name Was Long Forgotten''
 
