PAUL GILBERT: ‘‘Werewolves of Portland'’ sarà il nuovo album solista, online il primo singolo

Il chitarrista dei Mr. Big Paul Gilbert pubblicherà il prossimo 4 giugno 2021 il suo sedicesimo album solista, intitolato Werewolves of Portland, tramite l’etichetta The Players Club.
Il disco è stato registrato presso l’Opal Studio di Portland con il produttore Kevin Hahn. Tutti gli strumenti sono stati registrati da Gilbert stesso, che ha così spiegato il titolo dell’album:
"My original idea for the 'Werewolves' was just the guys in my band and me. When we play music, it is our version of 'howling at the moon'. Unfortunately, Portland has become more 'known' in the last year for events that are pretty sad to watch. And 'Werewolves' could take on other meanings that I certainly hadn't anticipated. But the title, to me, still has a musical meaning.”
La copertina del disco è riportata a lato, mentre la tracklist è elencata qui sotto:
01. Hello North Dakota!
02. My Goodness
03. Werewolves of Portland
04. Professorship at the Leningrad Conservatory
05. Argument about Pie
06. Meaningful
07. I Wanna Cry (Even Though I Ain't Sad)
08. A Thunderous Ovation Shook the Columns
09. Problem-Solving People
10. (You Would not Be Able to Handle) What I Handle Every Day
Il primo singolo dell’album, Argument about Pie, è ascoltabile di seguito: