KANSAS: a maggio il nuovo live album ‘‘Point of Know Return Live & Beyond’’

|
La storica formazione dei Kansas pubblicherà il prossimo 28 maggio 2021 un nuovo live album, intitolato Point of Know Return Live & Beyond.
La produzione del disco è stata affidata ai membri della band Phil Ehart e Richard “Rich” Williams, i quali hanno lavorato su ventidue brani selezionati da dodici date tenute dalla band statunitense tra il 2019 e l’inizio del 2020 durante il tour celebrativo del quarantesimo anniversario di Point of Know Return (il tour era iniziato nel 2018).
La tracklist, leggibile di seguito, include proprio Point of Know Return suonato nella sua interezza:
01. Cold Grey Morning
02. Two Cents Worth
03. The Wall
04. Song for America
05. Summer
06. Musicatto
07. Taking in the View
08. Miracles Out of Nowhere
09. Point of Know Return
10. Paradox
11. The Spider
12. Portrait (He Knew)
13. Closet Chronicles
14. Lightning's Hand
15. Dust in the Wind
16. Sparks of the Tempest
17. Nobody's Home
18. Hopelessly Human
19. Carry On Wayward Son
20. People of the South Wind
21. Refugee
22. Lonely Wind
La line-up che ha preso parte al tour include, accanto ai membri originali band Phil Ehart (batteria) e Rich Williams (chitarra), Tom Brislin alle tastiere, Billy Greer al basso, Ronnie Platt alla voce, David Ragsdale al violino e Zak Rizvi alla chitarra.
Di seguito è possibile vedere e ascoltare un teaser trailer dedicato all’album dal vivo: