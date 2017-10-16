      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del Live CD
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/03/21
DEVIN TOWNSEND
Devolution Series #1 - Acoustically Inclined, Live in Leeds

19/03/21
MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY
Biolume Part 2: The Golden Orb

19/03/21
MARE COGNITUM
Solar Paroxysm

19/03/21
HEVILAN
Symphony of Good and Evil

19/03/21
ENFORCER
Live by Fire II (Live)

19/03/21
ERRA
Erra

19/03/21
AINUR
War of the Jewels

19/03/21
MONO
Beyond The Past

19/03/21
BATUSHKA
Царю Небесный / Carju Niebiesnyj

19/03/21
LUNAR SHADOW
Wish to Leave

CONCERTI

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA

23/03/21
SWANS + NORMAN WESTBERG
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/03/21
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

25/03/21
RECKLESS LOVE + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

26/03/21
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUEST TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

26/03/21
RECKLESS LOVE + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
KANSAS: a maggio il nuovo live album ‘‘Point of Know Return Live & Beyond’’
18/03/2021 - 00:01 (38 letture)

RECENSIONI
90
90
85
86
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/03/2021 - 00:01
KANSAS: a maggio il nuovo live album ‘‘Point of Know Return Live & Beyond’’
25/11/2020 - 00:44
JACKYL: il DVD ‘‘Family Reunion - Live In Kansas City’’ uscirà a dicembre
23/11/2020 - 19:10
KANSAS: online la clip di ''The Absence of Presence''
17/06/2020 - 10:09
KANSAS: l’uscita di ‘‘The Absence of Presence’’ slitta a luglio
05/06/2020 - 17:00
KANSAS: ascolta il terzo singolo ‘‘Jets Overhead’’ dal nuovo album
15/05/2020 - 16:27
KANSAS: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Memories Down the Line’’
18/04/2020 - 11:51
KANSAS: online il video di ''Throwing Mountains''
30/03/2020 - 19:32
KANSAS: previsto per giugno il nuovo album, ecco il trailer
21/12/2018 - 10:21
KANSAS: ufficializzato il nuovo tastierista
16/10/2017 - 12:45
LAMBSTONE: ecco il video della cover di 'Dust in the Wind' dei Kansas
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/03/2021 - 00:04
DVNE: tutto il nuovo ‘‘Etemen Ænka’’ è ascoltabile in streaming
18/03/2021 - 00:03
MARK SPIRO: ascolta ‘‘7 Billion People’’ con Julian Lennon e Tim Pierce
18/03/2021 - 00:03
GILBY CLARKE: ‘‘The Gospel Truth’’ uscirà in aprile
17/03/2021 - 20:58
TAAKE: disponibile lo split coi Helheim ''Henholdvis''
17/03/2021 - 20:52
MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY: ascolta il nuovo album ''Biolume Part 2
17/03/2021 - 20:48
MARE COGNITUM: tutto il nuovo ''Solar Paroxysm'' in streaming
17/03/2021 - 12:41
SKID ROW: a breve l'ingresso in studio con un nuovo produttore
17/03/2021 - 11:12
ATLAS: disponibile la clip di ''We Are the Fire''
17/03/2021 - 11:03
GATE : in arrivo il nuovo EP ''Til Nord'', ecco il primo singolo
17/03/2021 - 10:45
HEADS FOR THE DEAD: guarda il video di ''The Seance''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     