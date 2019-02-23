FOREIGNER: Thom Gimbel lascerà il gruppo

|
Il polistrumentista statunitense Thom Gimbel si appresta a lasciare i Foreigner, band in cui ha militato dapprima dal 1992 al 1993, e in seguito dal 1995 ad oggi.
Ad anticipare la futura separazione ha pensato il bassista del gruppo Jeff Pilson, durante un’intervista rilasciata a “Rocking with Jam Man”.
Pilson, rispondendo ad una domanda relativa al fatto che Thom Gimbel fosse il membro con più anni di militanza attualmente in formazione nei Foreigner, ha commentato:
"Besides Mick Jones, yes. Mick doesn't do all shows with us. So when [Mick's] not playing, Thom is. However, Thom is actually gonna be leaving the band. He's had some experiences. I mean, he's ready to get off the road at some point. So, maybe then I'll be the longest-serving member.”
Attualmente non si hanno commenti da parte del diretto interessato.