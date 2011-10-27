SAVE THE WORLD: ‘‘Defenders of the Faith’’ è il primo singolo dal nuovo album ‘‘Two’’

I Save the World
daranno alle stampe il prossimo 7 maggio 2021 il loro secondo album, Two
, tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
(qui
i dettagli).
Attraverso il player in basso è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco, Defenders of the Faith
.
Il frontman Dan Tracey
ha così commentato il pezzo, di cui è autore:”My high school classmate John Chapman was killed 19 years ago while serving in Afghanistan. He was the most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor and there’s a best selling book out about his heroic actions called “Alone at Dawn,” which is now being turned into a blockbuster Hollywood movie with a name lead actor. John’s little known and secretive unit, the 24, serves alongside both the famed Navy SEALs and the elite Delta Force. This level of skill and commitment has always fascinated me, and “Defenders of the Faith“ pays tribute to these guys. They’re total badasses. Freedom isn’t free. There’s a price.”