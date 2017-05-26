BEARTOOTH: disponibile l’inedita ‘‘Devastation’’ dal prossimo disco in studio

Gli statunitensi Beartooth
hanno reso disponibile un singolo inedito, intitolato Devastation
, il quale comparirà sul quarto disco in studio della band.
Benché non si conoscano i dettagli dell’album, sappiamo che l’intenzione della band è quella di darlo alle stampe quest’anno tramite l’etichetta Red Bull Records
.
Il cantante Caleb Shomo
ha posto un termine di paragone con il terzo full-lenght della band, Disease
:"The easiest way I've been trying to explain this record to people without giving too much away is if 'Disease' was AC/DC, this record is Black Sabbath. It's a lot more influenced in dark stoner rock, heavy power groove. Obviously, there's still a lot of fast and some punk rock and all that, but I've really been exploring with the stoner metal side of guitars and guitar tones and doing different tunings and lots of fuzz and chaos and layering the fuck out of my guitar tracks. The whole point, for me, of this mix and the sonics of this record is as big and loud and fucking sonically devastating as I can possibly get it.”
Intanto ricordiamo che Will Deely
ha preso il posto
di Kamron Bradbury
alla chitarra.Devastation
è ascoltabile qui sotto: