KHANDRA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''All occupied by sole Death''

|
La Season of Mist ha annunciato la pubblicazione, prevista per il prossimo 28 maggio, di All occupied by sole Death, il nuovo album della formazione black metal Khandra.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Misanthropic-Art) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Mute moleben (02:12)
02. Irrigating lethal acres with blood (06:29)
03. Nothing but immortality for aye (06:17)
04. In harvest against the Sun (07:03)
05. With the blessing of starless night (06:30)
06. Thanatos (08:21)
07. All occupied by sole Death (06:34)
Inoltre con il player qui sotto è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di Irrigating lethal acres with blood realizzato da Angmar Alliance.