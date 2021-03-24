WHITE MOTH BLACK BUTTERFLY: arriva il nuovo ''The Cost of Dreaming''

|
Il progetto White Moth Black Butterfly, side-project del cantante dei TesseracT Daniel Tompkins, ha annunciato la pubblicazione del terzo album, seguito di Atone del 2017, The Cost of Dreaming che sarà nei negozi a partire dal prossimo 28 maggio tramite KScope.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la segunete:
1. Ether
2. Prayer For Rain
3. The Dreamer
4. Heavy Heart
5. Portals
6. Use You
7. Darker Days (feat. Kenny Fong)
8. Sands Of Despair
9. Under The Stars
10. Soma
11. Liberate
12. Unholy
13. Bloom (feat. Eric Guenther)
14. Spirits
Qui di seguito è disponibile un trailer del disco.