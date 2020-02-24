BORGNE: in uscita a maggio il nuovo album ''Temps Mort'', ecco il primo singolo

|
Tramite il player sottostante potete ascoltare Vers des horizons aux teintes ardentes, brano dei black metaller svizzeri Borgne tratto dal loro nuovo album, Temps Morts, in arrivo il 21 maggio per la Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions.
Tracklist:
01. To Cut the Flesh and Feel Nothing but Stillness
02. The Swords of the headless Angels
03. L’Écho de Mon Mal
04. Near the Bottomless Precipice I Stand
05. I Drown My Eyes into the Broken Mirror
06. Vers des Horizons aux Teintes Ardentes
07. Where the Crown Is hidden
08. Even if the Devil Sings into My Ears Again
09. Everything Is Blurry Now