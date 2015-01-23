STONE TEMPLE PILOTS: a luglio la riedizione di ‘‘Tiny Music…’’ per i venticinque anni del disco

|
Gli Stone Temple Pilots daranno alle stampe, in data 23 luglio 2021, un’edizione deluxe del loro terzo album Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop tramite l’etichetta Rhino Entertainment.
La nuova versione del disco verrà pubblicata al fine di celebrare i venticinque anni dello stesso, originariamente uscito per Atlantic Records il 26 marzo 1996.
Questa edizione conterrà l’album originale rimasterizzato per l’occasione, un secondo CD di versioni alternative, strumentali o remixate dei brani del primo disco e il live album Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, il quale immortala il concerto tenuto a Panama City Beach, in Florida, il 14 marzo 1997. Di seguito le diverse tracklist dei tre dischi:
CD1:
01. Press Play
02. Pop's Love Suicide
03. Tumble in the Rough
04. Big Bang Baby
05. Lady Picture Show
06. And So I Know
07. Trippin' On a Hole in a Paper Heart
08. Art School Girl
09. Adhesive
10. Ride the Cliche
11. Daisy
12. Seven Caged Tigers
CD2:
01. Press Play (Full-Length Version)
02. Pop's Love Suicide (Early Version)
03. Tumble in the Rough (Early Version)
04. Big Bang Baby (Early Version)
05. Lady Picture Show (Early Version)
06. And So I Know (Early Version)
07. Trippin' On a Hole in a Paper Heart (Early Version)
08. 5 Or 4 Times (Art School Girl) (Early Version)
09. Adhesive (Instrumental)
10. Ride the Cliche (Instrumental)
11. Seven Caged Tigers (Early Version)
12. Big Bang Baby (Alternate Version)
13. Trippin' On a Hole in a Paper Heart (Percussion Mix)
14. Art School Girl (Jaw Harp Version)
15. Kretz's Acoustic Song
CD3:
01. Crackerman (Live)
02. Meatplow (Live)
03. Tumble in the Rough (Live)
04. Vasoline (Live)
05. Wicked Garden (Live)
06. Trippin' On a Hole in a Paper Heart (Live)
07. Plush (Live)
08. Big Empty (Live)
09. Interstate Love Song (Live)
10. Lady Picture Show (Live)
11. Unglued (Live)
12. Big Bang Baby (Live)
13. Dead & Bloated (Live)
14. Sex Type Thing (Live)
La versione alternativa di Big Bang Baby, dodicesima traccia del secondo CD, è stata pubblicata sul canale YouTube della band ed è pertanto ascoltabile qui sotto: