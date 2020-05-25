PSYCHOSEXUAL: online l’inedita ‘‘Devil from Hell’’

|
Gli Psychosexual, la nuova band formata dall’ex-batterista dei Five Finger Death Punch Jeremy Spencer, hanno pubblicato lo scorso 31 luglio 2020 il loro debutto discografico Torch the Faith tramite l’etichetta 6ex Records.
Ora, il gruppo ha reso disponibile tramite il proprio canale YouTube un brano inedito, intitolato Devil from Hell, che Spencer ha spiegato di considerare il vero e proprio punto di partenza della carriera degli Psychosexual:
«We made the first thing pretty fast, and I just threw it out independently. And we had started the next record right away, and 'Devil From Hell' happened. And I'm, like, “Fuck, man. I really like this. I wish this would have been the first thing that we dropped”. So it's, like, you know what? Nobody even really knows much about the other music, which I do like, but I think this is more appropriate of where we kind of wanna debut; this is what I wanted to be the first thing. So it's kind of like a reboot — we're starting over. I'll release the other music down the road again, but this second record will technically be our first.»
Devil from Hell è ascoltabile di seguito: