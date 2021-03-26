ORDEAL & PLIGHT: a maggio il nuovo album, ecco un teaser ed il primo singolo

|
Gli Ordeal & Plight hanno annunciato per il 21 maggio la pubblicazione, attraverso la Eisenwald Records, del loro nuovo album Her Bones In Whispers.
Di seguito potete ascoltare un breve teaser di presentazione ed il primo singolo, A Hole in the Ocean.
Tracklist:
01. I’m Seriously Not Over It
02. Extra Pain Medication
03. In The Desert I Prefer You Over Water
04. A Hole In The Ocean 03:59 video
05. Empty Stages
06. ...And I Miss Her
07. Maybe Tomorrow
08. Pictures At An Inhibition
09. Morro Bay
10. 50.73743°, 0.24768°
11. Beautiful Fever
12. Exit: Let‘s Be Careful Out There