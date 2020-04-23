TORTUGA: firmano con Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta discografica Napalm Records ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto gli psychedelic-stoner/doom metaller polacchi Tortuga. La band attualmente è al lavoro sul nuovo disco, previsto per il 2022.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro dichiarazioni:
“We weren’t very respectful towards the Lovecraftian Deities on our second LP, so they punished mankind with a pandemic and made it impossible for us to tour with our album. Gladly, they are merciful, and they gave us a second chance in the form of a pretty awesome collaboration with Napalm Records. We are already working on our third album and rest assured that this time we won't mock any deities. We learned our lesson.”