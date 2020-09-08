WIZARDTHRONE: i primi dettagli del debutto discografico ''Hypercube Necrodimensions''

I Wizardthrone
, dopo aver firmato con la Napalm Records
(qui la notizia
), hanno rivelato tracklist e copertina del loro disco di esordio intitolato Hypercube Necrodimensions
.
Restiamo in attesa del primo singolo e della data di uscita.
Tracklist:01. Black Hole Quantum Thermodynamics
02. Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia
03. Incantation Of The Red Order
04. Forbidden Equations Deep Within The Epimethean Wasteland
05. The Coalescence Of Nine Stars In The System Once Known As Markarian-231
06. Of Tesseractual Gateways And The Grand Duplicity Of Xhul
07. Hypercube Necrodimensions
08. Beyond The Wizardthrone (Cryptopharmalogical Revelations Of The Riemann Zeta Function)