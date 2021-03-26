DEVILS IN HEAVEN: entrano nel roster della AOR Heaven, in arrivo un album

|
L'etichetta discografica AOR Heaven ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i melodic-rocker australiani Devils in Heaven. La pubblicazione del loro nuovo album Rise è prevista per il mese di giugno.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band:
“We, the remaining three members of Australian rock group Devils In Heaven, feel incredibly blessed to have been given the opportunity by AOR Heaven to release a full album of material, some of which has never before been released on CD, some 30 years after the band performed its final show. We would like to dedicate this release to our fallen comrade, drummer and backing vocalist Phil Crothers. We miss you brother. Our new album “Rise” showcases recordings from both our early days, as well as from our later years, plus it includes tracks written and recorded by singer David Whitney, after the Devils last show. We sincerely hope you enjoy the remastered versions, and thank you for supporting our music, and AOR Heaven, one of the last bastions of melodic rock on CD.“