DENNIS DEYOUNG: rivelati i dettagli di ''26 East Vol. II''

Il cantante e tastierista americano Dennis DeYoung (ex-Styx) ha rivelato quelli che sono i dettagli di 26 East Vol. II, seconda parte di quello che sarà il suo ultimo album in carriera. L'uscita è prevista per l'11 giugno tramite la Frontiers Music srl.
In attesa del primo singolo, previsto per il 6 aprile, potete vedere tracklist e copertina del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Hello Goodbye
02. Land of the Living
03. The Last Guitar Hero
04. Your Saving Grace
05. Proof of Heaven
06. Made for Each Other
07. There's No Turning Back Time
08. St. Quarantine
09. So Little Did We Know
10. Always Time
11. Isle of Misanthrope
12. GIF