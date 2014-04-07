TIMO TOLKKI`S AVALON: in arrivo il nuovo album ''The Enigma Birth''

|
I Timo Tolkki's Avalon hanno annunciato per il 18 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo album The Enigma Birth.
In attesa del primo singolo, previsto per il 13 aprile, potete vedere i dettagli del disco in basso.
Tracklist:
01. The Enigma Birth w. PelleK
02. I Just Collapse w. Caterina Nix e Chaos Magic
03. Memories w. Caterina Nix e Brittney Slayes
04. Master Of Hell w. Raphael Mendes
05. Beautiful Lie w. James Labrie
06. Truth w. Jake E
07. Another Day w. Marina La Torraca
08. Beauty And War w. Raphael Mendes
09. Dreaming w. Fabio Lione
10. The Fire And The Sinner w. Jake E e Brittney Slayes
11. Time w. Marina La Torraca
12. Without Fear w. Fabio Lione