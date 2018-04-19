FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: ''Blood in the Water'' è il titolo del nuovo album, ecco i dettagli

|
I thrasher statunitensi Flotsam and Jetsam hanno finalmente svelato i dettagli del loro nuovo album, Blood in the Water, che verrà pubblicato in data 4 giugno 2021 tramite AFM Records.
Il disco conterrà le seguenti dodici tracce:
01. Blood in the Water
02. Burn the Sky
03. Brace for Impact
04. A Place to Die
05. The Walls
06. Cry for the Dead
07. The Wicked Hour
08. Too Many Lives
09. Grey Dragon
10. Reaggression
11. Undone
12. Seven Seconds 'Til the End of the World
La nuova uscita vedrà il debutto - per quanto concerne un disco in studio - del bassista Bill Bodily, subentrato ufficialmente a Michael Spencer a partire dallo scorso novembre 2020.