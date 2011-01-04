JORDAN RUDESS: il video di ''I Surrender''

|
Il tastierista dei Dream Theater Jordan Rudess ha reso disponibile, attraverso il proprio canale YouTube, il video di I Surrender. Il brano è presente sul suo ultimo disco, A Chapter in Time, uscito lo scorso 12 marzo.
Tracklist:
01. Weightless
02. I Surrender
03. Light as a Feather
04. The Quiet Mind
05. After the Storm
06. Once Upon a Time
07. Empty Streets
08. And Breathe
09. Into Sleep
10. Flying
11. Patterns of Thought
12. Touching Light
13. Twilight Rain
14. Stellar Enigma
15. Beyond the Clouds