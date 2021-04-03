APATHIAN: nuova band del chitarrista degli As I Lay Dying Phil Sgrosso, ascolta ‘‘Micro’’

|
Apathian è il nome del nuovo progetto musicale - interamente strumentale - del chitarrista degli As I Lay Dying Phil Sgrosso.
Il primo singolo pubblicato indipendentemente dal musicista statunitense si intitola Micro; il video del brano, realizzato da Monte Legaspi, è disponibile in fondo alla pagina, mentre la copertina del singolo, curata da Corey Meyers, è visibile a lato.
Sgrosso ha così commentato la genesi del progetto:
"I was at somewhat of a creative low point when COVID-19 hit in early 2020. I had been on the road for six months with minimal breaks in between so I was feeling pretty exhausted. I was somewhat excited for things to slow down when the lockdowns began happening, but it didn't really work out that way as I only became more anxious being limited by a lack of travel and stimulation from playing shows. […] The limitation of being only instrumental kept me trying to do as much I could to keep the listener's attention throughout while also keeping the energy progressing naturally until the very end. I feel like writing 'Micro' with an eight-string created a lot more opportunities with the expanded tuning range, I had this excited sense of heaviness again. It's been a very fulfilling experience for me, especially during such an uncertain time.”