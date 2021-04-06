DISORDER ASSEMBLY: nuova band del bassista dei Between the Buried and Me, online il primo singolo

|
I Disorder Assembly sono il nuovo progetto parallelo del bassista dei Between the Buried and Me, Dan Briggs; il gruppo pubblicherà a breve, il 16 aprile 2021, il proprio album di debutto Combustion Fossil.
In fondo alla pagina è possibile ascoltare uno dei quattro brani che andranno a comporre il disco, Lizards of Boz.
La copertina, realizzata da James Clemmons, è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Spirit of the Dinosaurs
2. Lizards of Boz
3. The Sky Opened and Fire Fell
4. Extinction Ritual