BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER: il debutto uscirà a giugno, online il singolo ‘‘Valley of the Kings’’

I Brother Against Brother sono un nuovo progetto di casa Frontiers Music Srl, il quale vede collaborare Renan Zonta dei brasiliani Electric Mob e Nando Fernandes dei Sinistra.
La formazione è completata da Alessandro Del Vecchio, bassista e tastierista per la band nonché autore dei brani che potete leggere più avanti, da Jonas Hornqvist alle chitarre e Michele Sanna alla batteria.
Il neonato gruppo pubblicherà il prossimo 11 giugno 2021 il proprio disco di debutto, Brother Against Brother, tramite la casa discografica nostrana.
Nando Fernandes ha commentato entusiasta la possibilità di collaborare con un altro artista brasiliano per un’etichetta di caratura internazionale:
"Representing Brazil on a record company as important as Frontiers, for me it is a source of great pride, as we are talking about one of the best in the world, and to be alongside true legends in the world rock is truly a dream come true. May this be the first of many others.”
Mentre in fondo alla pagina potete ascoltare il primo singolo dell’album, Valley of the Kings, di seguito è possibile leggere la tracklist del disco:
1. Two Brothers
2. What If
3. City of Gold
4. Heaven Sent
5. Haunted Heart
6. Deadly Sins
7. In the Name of Life
8. Demons in My Head
9. Whispers in Darkness
10. Valley of the Kings
11. Lost Son