KONKHRA: in arrivo la riedizione di ''Sexual Affective Disorder'', ascolta ''Center of the Flesh''

I death metaller danesi Konkhra hanno annunciato per il 25 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Hammerheart Records, della riedizione del loro album di debutto, uscito nel 1993, Sexual Affective Disorder.
Questa edizione conterrà un CD bonus con al suo interno il Demo del 1990 The Vicious Circle, quello del 1991 Malgrowth e l'EP del 1992 Stranded.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Center of the Flesh
Tracklist - CD1:
01. Center Of The Flesh
02. Seasonal Affective Disorder
03. The Dying Art
04. Visually Intact
05. Evilution
06. Lucid Dreams
07. Blindfolded
08. Thoughts Abandoned
09. Chaos To Climb
10. Empty Frames
CD2
01. Time Will Destroy (Stranded EP)
02. Day-Break (Stranded EP)
03. Stranded (Stranded EP)
04. The Dead Moon (Malgrowth Demo)
05. Black Sun (Malgrowth Demo)
06. Lustration Of The Need (Malgrowth Demo)
07. Spread Around (Malgrowth Demo)
08. Deathwish (Malgrowth Demo)
09. Web Of Nemesis (The Vicious Circle Demo)
10. Vicious Circle (The Vicious Circle Demo)
11. Hunger (The Vicious Circle Demo)
12. Living Savages (The Vicious Circle Demo)