      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Sexual Affection Disorder - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/04/21
HORNDAL
Lake Drinker

09/04/21
PHLEBOTOMIZED
Pain, Resitance, Suffering (EP)

09/04/21
THE LIMIT
Caveman Logic

09/04/21
SOOTHSAYER
Echoes of the Earth

09/04/21
THE END MACHINE
Phase 2

09/04/21
SCREAMACHINE
ScreaMachine

09/04/21
THE TREATMENT
Waiting for Good Luck

09/04/21
INFINITE & DIVINE
Silver Lining

09/04/21
FORSMÁN
Dönsum í Logans Ljóma (EP)

09/04/21
WOLFCHANT
Omega: Bestia

CONCERTI

08/04/21
LANDMVRKS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

09/04/21
LANDMVRKS + GUESTS
LA TENDA - MODENA

10/04/21
LANDMVRKS + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/04/21
LOUDNESS + GREY ATTACK + THOLA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/04/21
AXEL RUDI PELL
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

05/05/21
SONS OF APOLLO (ANNULLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
KONKHRA: in arrivo la riedizione di ''Sexual Affective Disorder'', ascolta ''Center of the Flesh''
07/04/2021 - 11:49 (38 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/04/2021 - 11:49
KONKHRA: in arrivo la riedizione di ''Sexual Affective Disorder'', ascolta ''Center of the Flesh''
26/08/2019 - 20:44
KONKHRA: ascolta ''Thoth'' dal nuovo album
02/08/2019 - 12:48
KONKHRA: ''Babylon'' e data d'uscita di ''Alpha and the Omega''
17/06/2019 - 15:30
KONKHRA: l'artwork del prossimo album
14/12/2016 - 16:28
KONKHRA: firmano per la Hammerheart Records, in arrivo le ristampe dei primi tre album
14/01/2011 - 08:03
KONKHRA: a brevissimo in studio
26/09/2009 - 09:58
KONKHRA: fuori il bassista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/04/2021 - 12:28
TERRA ODIUM: ecco il primo estratto dal debutto discografico
07/04/2021 - 12:19
SUBWAY TO SALLY: annunciato il nuovo Live Album/DVD, ecco i dettagli
07/04/2021 - 12:13
FARCRY: ''Stay Away'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Balance''
07/04/2021 - 12:09
KAYLETH: pubblicato il video di ''Cosmic Thunder''
07/04/2021 - 12:04
ASCETE: presentano il singolo ''Courroux du Lébérou'' dal prossimo disco
07/04/2021 - 10:08
MORTIFERUM: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
07/04/2021 - 10:04
VELVET VIPER: online il video di ''Holy Snake Mother''
07/04/2021 - 09:58
NERO DI MARTE: cambiamenti nella line-up del gruppo
07/04/2021 - 09:44
ABIGORUM: online la titletrack del nuovo ''Vergessene Stille''
07/04/2021 - 09:41
NIVATAKAVACHAS: ascolta tutto il disco di debutto ''Ascraedunum''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     