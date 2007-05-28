SUBWAY TO SALLY: annunciato il nuovo Live Album/DVD, ecco i dettagli

|
I folk-rocker tedeschi Subway to Sally hanno annunciato per il 18 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo Live Album/DVD Eisheilige Nacht - Back to Lindenpark.
Di seguito, oltre a tutti i dettagli che comprendono edizioni - tracklist - copertina, potete vedere il live video di eitstanz (2014 Version).
. Album Digitale
. Triplo Vinile Nero, con incluso il DVD
. BD/DVD/2-CD Mediabook, edizione verticale
. Bundle Deluxe - Deluxe Fan Gym Bag, Mediabook, Pendant, Lanyard, Pass - Limitato a 300 copie.
Tracklist:
CD 1
01. Intro
02. Messias
03. Königin der Käfer
04. Unsterblich
05. Imperator Rex Graecourm
06. Dein Anblick
07. Kleid aus Rosen
08. Das Elfte Gebot
09. Sieben
10. Kalte Winde
11. Minne (FAUN Version)
12. Henkersbraut
13. Falscher Heiland
14. Tanz auf dem Vulkan
CD 2
01. Drag Me to Hell
02. Island
03. Kein Meer zu Tief
04. Arme Ellen Schmitt
05. Eisblumen
06. Sie tanzt allein
07. IX
08. Veitstanz (2014 Version)
09. Grausame Schwester
10. Alles was das Herz will
11. Aufgewacht
12. Ausgeträumt
13. Outro
14. Julia und die Räuber