WITHERED: ‘‘Verloren’’ è il nuovo album in studio, ascolta il primo singolo

I Withered pubblicheranno il prossimo 25 giugno 2021 il loro nuovo album Verloren tramite l’etichetta Season of Mist/Underground Activists.
La copertina del disco, curata da Paul Romano, è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist – con annesso minutaggio delle canzoni - è riportata qui sotto:
01. By Tooth in Tongue (08:22)
02. The Predation (06:55)
03. Dissolve (04:33)
04. Casting in Wait (05:29)
05. Passing Through... (02:37)
06. ...The Long Hurt (03:55)
07. Verloren (04:29)
08. From Ashen Shores (08:21)
La traccia di apertura By Tooth in Tongue è stata scelta come primo singolo dell’album ed è ascoltabile di seguito: