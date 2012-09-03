ORGY: anticipano l’inedita ‘‘Karma Kastles’’ dal nuovo EP in uscita quest’anno

|
Gli industrial metaller losangelini Orgy hanno pubblicato un nuovo singolo, intitolato Karma Kastles, ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
Il brano, il primo estratto da un EP di inediti in uscita nel corso di questo 2021, è stato così commentato dal frontman Jay Gordon:
"I wrote ‘Karma Kastles’ about the madness people in L.A. face — when it comes to relationships […]. There are just so many options on both sides, it gets insanely difficult to keep up with the madness and treachery. It's tough enough just trying to figure out who your 'real' friends are, let alone trying to date someone here. Things like geographical desirability and what kind of whip you drive, unfortunately play such bizarre roles in the typical L.A. relationship. We all build our own 'Karma Kastles' here in La La Land. Toxic and jaded with a twist of sex and a hint of scandal. Then we wake up like 'wtf was I even thinking!' You gotta love it, 'cause it builds character and makes you miss home, wherever you're from.”
I dettagli dell’EP, registrato nel 2020 presso i North Hollywood Studios di Los Angeles, verranno svelati prossimamente.