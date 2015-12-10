WOLFHEART: online il video della versione acustica di ‘‘Aeon of Cold’’

|
I Wolfheart hanno pubblicato lo scorso 5 marzo 2021 il loro ultimo EP Skull Soldiers tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records.
Dal disco la band ha estratto la versione acustica di Aeon of Cold, brano per cui Winternotes Production ha realizzato il video che potete guardare in fondo alla notizia.
Queste le parole del frontman Tuomas Saukkonen a riguardo della canzone e della clip:
"It was really inspiring to dismantle a song full of blast beats, double bass drum, growling vocals and heavy guitars into a two acoustic guitar arrangement, leaving only the core of the song left and letting our bass player Lauri [Silvonen, ndr] take the spotlight with clean vocals. Despite the contrast with the arrangements, the coldness and the somber mood of the original version is still there. We wanted to underline that with the video, so we shot the footage in the middle of the forest in -17° Celsius temperature.”
Originariamente, il pezzo compariva sull’album Shadow World del 2015.