16/04/21
HOLDING ABSENCE
The Greatest Mistake Of My Life

16/04/21
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
Monuments

16/04/21
CANNIBAL CORPSE
Violence Unimagined

16/04/21
DISORDER ASSEMBLY
Combustion Fossil

16/04/21
TEMPLE BALLS
Pyromide

16/04/21
ICON OF SIN (BRA)
Icon of Sin

16/04/21
BLACK ORCHID EMPIRE
Live in the Studio (EP)

16/04/21
THE OFFSPRING
Let the Bad Times Roll

16/04/21
SPECTRAL WOUND
A Diabolic Thirst

16/04/21
ENDSEEKER
Mount Carcass

CONCERTI

16/04/21
LOUDNESS + GREY ATTACK + THOLA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/04/21
AXEL RUDI PELL
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

05/05/21
SONS OF APOLLO (ANNULLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
WOLFHEART: online il video della versione acustica di ‘‘Aeon of Cold’’
13/04/2021 - 00:12 (60 letture)

82
15/12/2015
Live Report
SWALLOW THE SUN + WOLFHEART + ADIMIRON
Circolo Colony, Brescia (BS) - 10/12/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/04/2021 - 00:12
WOLFHEART: online il video della versione acustica di ‘‘Aeon of Cold’’
02/03/2021 - 21:43
WOLFHEART: ecco ''Hereditary'' dal nuovo EP ''Skull Soldiers''
20/01/2021 - 20:43
WOLFHEART: in arrivo l'EP ''Skull Soldiers'', ecco la titletrack
15/04/2020 - 14:44
WOLFHEART: disponibile un brano live dall'ultimo disco
08/04/2020 - 09:21
WOLFHEART: presentato il singolo ''The Hammer''
20/03/2020 - 15:42
WOLFHEART: online il video di ''Hail of Steel''
22/02/2020 - 11:00
WOLFHEART: previsto per aprile il nuovo album
27/05/2019 - 20:46
WOLFHEART: annunciato un cambiamento in lineup
01/02/2019 - 11:48
WOLFHEART: ecco il live video di 'Everlasting Fall'
07/09/2018 - 07:15
WOLFHEART: online il video di 'The Saw'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/04/2021 - 14:29
KATATONIA: insieme ai Solstafir per una data a febbraio 2022
14/04/2021 - 14:21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: arriva il live album ''All is Violent, All is Bright - Live''
14/04/2021 - 09:49
BOLIDO: in arrivo a giugno il nuovo album, ecco ''MIG Alley''
14/04/2021 - 09:46
DIVINER: la clip di ''Evilizer''
14/04/2021 - 09:39
APOCALYPTICA: ecco il video di ''White Room'' con Jacoby Shaddix
14/04/2021 - 09:30
H.E.A.T: diagnosticata la leucemia ad Erik Gronwall
14/04/2021 - 09:18
ANGSTSKRIG: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Skyggespil''
14/04/2021 - 00:44
MYLES KENNEDY: il terzo singolo dal nuovo disco solista è ‘‘Get Along’’
14/04/2021 - 00:38
EXODUS: diagnosticato un tumore al batterista Tom Hunting
14/04/2021 - 00:10
VREID: disponibile il video di ''Into the Mountains'' da ''Wild North West''
 
