      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Erik Gronwall
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/04/21
GRAVEYARD OF SOULS
Infinity Equal Zero

16/04/21
HOLDING ABSENCE
The Greatest Mistake Of My Life

16/04/21
THE OFFSPRING
Let the Bad Times Roll

16/04/21
BLACK ORCHID EMPIRE
Live in the Studio (EP)

16/04/21
ICON OF SIN (BRA)
Icon of Sin

16/04/21
TEMPLE BALLS
Pyromide

16/04/21
DISORDER ASSEMBLY
Combustion Fossil

16/04/21
CANNIBAL CORPSE
Violence Unimagined

16/04/21
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
Monuments

16/04/21
SPECTRAL WOUND
A Diabolic Thirst

CONCERTI

16/04/21
LOUDNESS + GREY ATTACK + THOLA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/04/21
AXEL RUDI PELL
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

05/05/21
SONS OF APOLLO (ANNULLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
H.E.A.T: diagnosticata la leucemia ad Erik Gronwall
14/04/2021 - 09:30 (143 letture)

progster78
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021, 13.46.09
4
Queste malattie hanno rotto i cojoni...forza cazzo!
fasanez
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021, 11.04.20
3
Veramente belle le sue parole. Un grandissimo in bocca al lupo, forza Erik!
d.r.i.
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021, 10.15.16
2
Cazzzzz
Elluis
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021, 10.08.55
1
Non conosco lui nè tantomeno la band (solo di nome), ma gli faccio un enorme in bocca al lupo, malattie di merda così sono davvero dolorose!
RECENSIONI
74
82
87
83
80
ARTICOLI
04/12/2014
Live Report
H.E.A.T + SHERLOCK BROTHERS
29/11/2014, Rock Planet, Pinarella di Cervia (RA)
18/06/2014
Intervista
H.E.A.T
Tearing Down the World!!
14/05/2014
Live Report
H.E.A.T + SUPERCHARGER + BAD BONES
Rock’n’Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 09/05/2014
26/05/2012
Intervista
H.E.A.T
La forza degli Eighties
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/04/2021 - 09:30
H.E.A.T: diagnosticata la leucemia ad Erik Gronwall
05/03/2021 - 00:27
CROWNE: nuova band con membri di H.E.A.T., Europe e The Poodles, online il singolo ‘‘Mad World’’
14/02/2021 - 09:59
H.E.A.T: ascolta la versione di ''Rise'' con Kenny Leckremo
04/11/2020 - 19:20
H.E.A.T: rinviato a ottobre 2021 lo show di Milano
30/10/2020 - 15:26
H.E.A.T: si separano dal cantante Erik Grönwall, annunciato il sostituto
26/06/2020 - 20:42
H.E.A.T: svelano l'inedito ''Back to Life''
01/05/2020 - 13:32
H.E.A.T: rinviato a dicembre lo show di Milano
15/02/2020 - 16:10
H.E.A.T: ascolta il trailer del nuovo disco
31/01/2020 - 10:12
H.E.A.T: guarda il video di ''Dangerous Ground''
15/01/2020 - 21:03
DEAF RAT: di supporto agli H.E.A.T. durante il prossimo tour europeo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/04/2021 - 14:29
KATATONIA: insieme ai Solstafir per una data a febbraio 2022
14/04/2021 - 14:21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: arriva il live album ''All is Violent, All is Bright - Live''
14/04/2021 - 09:49
BOLIDO: in arrivo a giugno il nuovo album, ecco ''MIG Alley''
14/04/2021 - 09:46
DIVINER: la clip di ''Evilizer''
14/04/2021 - 09:39
APOCALYPTICA: ecco il video di ''White Room'' con Jacoby Shaddix
14/04/2021 - 09:18
ANGSTSKRIG: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Skyggespil''
14/04/2021 - 00:44
MYLES KENNEDY: il terzo singolo dal nuovo disco solista è ‘‘Get Along’’
14/04/2021 - 00:38
EXODUS: diagnosticato un tumore al batterista Tom Hunting
14/04/2021 - 00:10
VREID: disponibile il video di ''Into the Mountains'' da ''Wild North West''
14/04/2021 - 00:09
ENDLESS CHAIN: online il primo singolo dal debutto ‘‘Forthcoming Past’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     