H.E.A.T: diagnosticata la leucemia ad Erik Gronwall

14/04/2021 - 09:30 (143 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 4 Queste malattie hanno rotto i cojoni...forza cazzo! 3 Veramente belle le sue parole. Un grandissimo in bocca al lupo, forza Erik! 2 Cazzzzz 1 Non conosco lui nè tantomeno la band (solo di nome), ma gli faccio un enorme in bocca al lupo, malattie di merda così sono davvero dolorose!