16/04/21
HOLDING ABSENCE
The Greatest Mistake Of My Life

16/04/21
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
Monuments

16/04/21
CANNIBAL CORPSE
Violence Unimagined

16/04/21
DISORDER ASSEMBLY
Combustion Fossil

16/04/21
TEMPLE BALLS
Pyromide

16/04/21
ICON OF SIN (BRA)
Icon of Sin

16/04/21
BLACK ORCHID EMPIRE
Live in the Studio (EP)

16/04/21
THE OFFSPRING
Let the Bad Times Roll

16/04/21
SPECTRAL WOUND
A Diabolic Thirst

16/04/21
ENDSEEKER
Mount Carcass

CONCERTI

16/04/21
LOUDNESS + GREY ATTACK + THOLA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/04/21
AXEL RUDI PELL
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

05/05/21
SONS OF APOLLO (ANNULLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
PAUL GILBERT: ‘‘A Thunderous Ovation Shook the Columns'’ è il nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco
15/04/2021 - 11:12 (81 letture)

13/04/2013
Live Report
PAUL GILBERT + RUDOLF MINUTO
Rock'N'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 10/04/2013
16/10/2009
Live Report
PAUL GILBERT
Con le braccia al cielo
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/04/2021 - 11:12
PAUL GILBERT: ‘‘A Thunderous Ovation Shook the Columns'’ è il nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco
15/03/2021 - 13:01
PAUL GILBERT: ‘‘Werewolves of Portland'’ sarà il nuovo album solista, online il primo singolo
10/06/2019 - 20:41
PAUL GILBERT: una data a Bergamo ad ottobre
26/10/2016 - 14:58
AYREON: Paul Gilbert ospite sul nuovo disco
25/05/2016 - 11:27
PAUL GILBERT: disponibili due nuovi samples
23/05/2016 - 20:14
PAUL GILBERT: online un altro sample
21/05/2016 - 15:26
PAUL GILBERT: disponibile un'altra anticipazione di un nuovo brano
19/05/2016 - 18:12
PAUL GILBERT: sample di un nuovo brano disponibile
03/05/2016 - 12:26
PAUL GILBERT: guarda il nuovo video
30/03/2015 - 14:08
PAUL GILBERT: le altre date del tour in Italia ad aprile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/04/2021 - 18:22
GHOST IRIS: ecco la clip di ''cult''
15/04/2021 - 18:02
HOUSTON: firmano per Frontiers Music srl
15/04/2021 - 12:11
SPECTRAL WOUND: tutto il nuovo album ''A Diabolic Thirst'' in streaming
15/04/2021 - 12:07
TOTO: a giugno uscirà il live album ‘‘With a Little Help from my Friends’’, ascolta il primo singolo
15/04/2021 - 11:33
SUSPECT208: online l'inedita ''You Got It''
15/04/2021 - 11:02
DESTRUCTION: entrano nel roster di Napalm Records
15/04/2021 - 10:45
FALSE MEMORIES: ascolta il secondo singolo ‘‘Rain of Souls’’ dal disco di debutto
15/04/2021 - 09:30
FEAR FACTORY: svelata la copertina del nuovo album ''Aggression Continuum''
15/04/2021 - 09:26
ENDSEEKER: ascolta integralmente il nuovo album ''Mount Carcass''
15/04/2021 - 09:23
ARTILLERY: il video ufficiale della nuova ''Turn Up the Rage''
 
