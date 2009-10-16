PAUL GILBERT: ‘‘A Thunderous Ovation Shook the Columns'’ è il nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco

|
Il chitarrista dei Mr. Big Paul Gilbert
pubblicherà il prossimo 4 giugno 2021 il suo sedicesimo album solista, intitolato Werewolves of Portland
, tramite l’etichetta The Players Club
.
Il secondo singolo scelto dall'artista per promuovere il nuovo disco è A Thunderous Ovation Shook the Columns
, che Gilbert
dedica al compositore russo Dimitri Shostakovich
:"I also wrote not one, but TWO songs about the Russian composer Dimitri Shostakovich. One is 'A Thunderous Ovation Shook the Columns', which is a line that I saw when I was reading about the audience’s reaction to the debut performance of Shostakovich’s 5th Symphony. They liked his symphony! So, fortunately, did Joseph Stalin, who had made no secret that he did NOT approve of some of Shostakovich’s earlier music, and that he'd better write something more pro-state, or be sent off to a 'work' camp in Siberia. In these days of culture battles, I thought, today’s cancel-culture people still have nothing on Stalin.”
I dettagli della pubblicazione sono reperibili a questo indirizzo
.