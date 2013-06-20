TOTO: a giugno uscirà il live album ‘‘With a Little Help from my Friends’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
I Toto pubblicheranno il prossimo 25 giugno 2021 il live album With a Little Help from my Friends tramite l’etichetta The Players Club/Mascot Label Group.
L’album dal vivo, disponibile nei formati LP, CD/DVD e CD/Bluray, immortala la performance - diffusa in streaming - tenuta dal gruppo lo scorso 21 novembre 2020 a Los Angeles, in California. Le edizioni comprendenti il formato CD, accompagnato dalla registrazione video dell’esibizione, contengono anche un documentario con interviste a ciascun membro della band sul palco quella sera.
Agli storici membri Steve Lukather e Joseph Williams si sono uniti John Pierce al basso, Robert "Sput" Searight alla batteria, Steve Maggiora e Dominique "Xavier" Taplin alle tastiere e il polistrumentista Warren Ham come seconda voce. Lo storico membro David Paich compare sulle due tracce finali come ospite speciale.
Questo il commento di Joseph Williams (il quale è anche produttore del disco) riguardo la nuova pubblicazione dal vivo:
" The show itself was born out of the need to play after being on COVID lockdown, but also served as the reason to build this new band. Right out of the gate, this group jelled and dug deep into the new and old Toto material. Among some of the deeper cuts is one of my all-time favorite songs, 'You Are The Flower' by the original — Bobby Kimball. Being a massive fan (and a good friend), I dedicate the performance to him. Also back are a few of my favorite things, 'Till The End' and 'Pamela'. Played to perfection by the new cats. I have the best job in the band because when I'm not singing, I get to watch the most incredible players work!”
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. Till the End
02. Hold the Line
03. Pamela
04. Kingdom of Desire
05. White Sister
06. You Are the Flower
07. I Won’t Hold You Back
08. Stop Loving You
09. Band Introductions
10. Home of the Brave
11. Rosanna
12. With a Little Help from My Friends
Il video del primo singolo dell’album, la traccia di apertura Till the End, è disponibile qui sotto: