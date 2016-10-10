QUICKSAND: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Inversion’’

|
I newyorkesi Quicksand tornano sulla scena con il loro ultimo singolo Inversion, pubblicato per Epitaph Records ed ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.
Il nuovo brano è il primo pubblicato dal trio hardcore punk dall’uscita di Interiors, del 2017, ed è stato così commentato dal frontman Walter Schreifels:
"The lyrics reflect the push and pull of being very connected through technology while at the same time being the most emotionally isolated group of humans to ever walk the planet and fun stuff like that.”
Un artwork di copertina per il singolo è stato realizzato dall’artista giapponese Tetsunori Tawaraya, mentre il video che potete guardare in basso è stato curato dall’animatore losangelino Rob Fidel.