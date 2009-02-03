CALIBAN: guarda il video dell’inedita ‘‘nICHts’’

I Caliban
pubblicheranno il prossimo 14 maggio 2021 la loro raccolta Zeitgeister
tramite l’etichetta Century Media Records
(qui
i dettagli).
L’unico inedito presente sul disco, nICHts
, è stato diffuso attraverso il canale YouTube ufficiale della casa discografica, ed è pertanto ascoltabile cliccando sul player in basso.Andy Dörner
, voce della band, commenta il messaggio anti-suicida del pezzo e del video: "Who am I, where do I belong? Disorientation, hopelessness, fear, helplessness – the feeling of depression, feelings that can have multiple reasons. It’s feelings that many of us can relate to, especially these days and during the ongoing pandemic. ‘nICHts’ is dealing with these really dark places that are reflected by our protagonist who is dreaming about taking his own life.
Suicide is not a solution. If you feel like you are getting lost in these feelings, there are people ready to help you. Please reach out.”