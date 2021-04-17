      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

18/04/21
ANDE
Bos

19/04/21
MALFORMITY
Monumental Ruin

20/04/21
CRYPTS OF DESPAIR
All Light Swallowed

21/04/21
LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT
LTE3

22/04/21
FEUERSCHWANZ
Schubsetanz (Singolo)

23/04/21
ALLES MIT STIL
Yüeah

23/04/21
MÄDHOUSE
Bad Habits

23/04/21
PAISAUNT
Primitue Black Metal

23/04/21
STEVE CROPPER
Fire It Up

23/04/21
GILBY CLARKE
The Gospel Truth

CONCERTI

05/05/21
SONS OF APOLLO (ANNULLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

15/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
THE DAY OF THE BEAST: firmano con Prosthetic Records, a giugno il nuovo ''Indisputably Carnivorous''
18/04/2021 - 12:50 (31 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/04/2021 - 12:50
THE DAY OF THE BEAST: firmano con Prosthetic Records, a giugno il nuovo ''Indisputably Carnivorous''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/04/2021 - 13:06
KHEMMIS: si separano dal bassista Dan Beiers
17/04/2021 - 22:40
HIRAES: in arrivo a giugno il debutto ''Solitary'', ecco i dettagli
17/04/2021 - 22:36
MADHOUSE: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''I Walk the Ponygirl''
17/04/2021 - 22:33
ONE MORNING LEFT: ecco la clip di ''Creatvres''
17/04/2021 - 22:31
GARY MOORE: ascolta ''I'm Tore Down'' dal suo album postumo
17/04/2021 - 22:11
THE EMBER, THE ASH: online un nuovo lyric video da ''Fixation''
17/04/2021 - 14:59
ICON OF SIN (BRA): online il singolo ''Virtual Empire''
17/04/2021 - 14:56
FUNEBRIA: ascolta integralmente il nuovo ''Death of the Last Sun''
17/04/2021 - 14:51
THE FLIGHT OF SLEIPNIR: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Eventide''
17/04/2021 - 14:43
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER: tornano con ''The Divine Horsemen'', ascolta ''Tiki''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     