THE DAY OF THE BEAST: firmano con Prosthetic Records, a giugno il nuovo ''Indisputably Carnivorous''

I The Day of the Beast hanno siglato un accordo con la casa discografica Prosthetic Records.
Per la nuova etichetta, la band pubblicherà il prossimo 18 giugno 2021 il nuovo album Indisputably Carnivorous, di cui di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. Corruptor/Infestor
2. Disturbing Roars at Twilight
3. Indisputably Carnivorous
4. Enter the Witch House
5. Annihilation Prayer (Shallow by Thy Graves)
6. Venomous Procession
7. On Top Many Layers of Horror
8. Black Forms Materialize
9. Judas in Hell be Proud
10. On Wyverns Wings to Oblivion
La seconda traccia del disco, Disturbing Roars at Twilight, basata sul racconto di H.P. Lovecraft The Haunter of the Dark, in italiano L'abitatore del buio, è ascoltabile in basso in qualità di primo singolo estratto dal platter.