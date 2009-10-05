MUDVAYNE: annunciano la reunion per una serie di date dal vivo

|
I Mudvayne hanno annunciato la reunion della band, a distanza di undici anni dalla pausa intrapresa a causa degli impegni dei membri Chad Gray e Greg Tribbett con gli Hellyeah.
Il gruppo dell’Illinois si ritroverà sul palco per quattro date nel corso di altrettanti festival statunitensi, ovvero l’Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (10-12 settembre 2021, Ohio State Reformatory, Mansfield, Ohio), di cui saranno headliner, il Louder than Life (23-26 Settembre 2021, Highland Festival Grounds, Louisville, Kentucky), l’Aftershock (8 ottobre 2021, Discovery Park, Sacramento, California) e infine il Welcome to Rockville (11-14 novembre 2021, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida).
Tutti e quattro i festival sono organizzati dalla società di produzione e promozione di festival musicali losangelina Danny Wimmer Presents, sotto la cui egida avviene questa reunion.
Il fondatore dell’attività Danny Wimmer ha spiegato:
"In our fan surveys, Mudvayne has consistently been one of the most requested bands — even though they weren't an active band! We've been working for years to make this happen, so when I got the call that they'd finally take a meeting, […] we sat down for dinner with Mudvayne, their lawyer Eric German, manager Diony Sepulveda and agent Ryan Harlacher — the band hadn't even been in the same room together for 10 years — and pleaded our case for why the time was right for this to happen. We were hoping to announce this in 2020, we're fortunate enough to be able to do it in 2021, and DWP is super pumped to have Mudvayne exclusively at all four of our festivals this year.”
Di seguito è disponibile un breve teaser, pubblicato dalla band attraverso il proprio canale YouTube ufficiale per annunciare l’evento.