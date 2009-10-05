      Privacy Policy
 
MUDVAYNE: annunciano la reunion per una serie di date dal vivo
20/04/2021 - 11:06

Halo
Martedì 20 Aprile 2021, 13.02.38
1
Lieto della reunion; volevo però approfittare di questo spazio per fare una piccola richiesta alla redazione. Per quello che riguarda l'ambito alternative-nu metal, ho notato che sul sito mancano completamente le recensioni di uno dei gruppi più famosi di questo filone: gli Skillet. Personalmente sarei molto felice ti trovare questa band nella rubrica degli album rispolverati. Detto ciò, vi ringrazio per la quantità e la qualità del materiale che mettete a disposizione degli utenti
