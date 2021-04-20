MARTA GABRIEL: annunciato il disco solista ''Metal Queens'', ecco il singolo omonimo

|
La cantante dei Crystal Viper Marta Gabriel ha annunciato per il 16 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Listenable Records, del suo primo album solista Metal Queens.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il primo singolo Metal Queen.
Tracklist:
01. Max Overload (ACID)
02. Metal Queen (LEE AARON)
03. Call Of The Wild (BLACKLACE)
04. Light In The Dark (CHASTAIN)
05. Rebel Ladies (ZED YAGO)
06. My Angel (ROCK GODDESS)
07. Count Your Blessings (MALTEZE)
08. Goin' Wild (WENDY O' WILLIAMS)
09. Bad Attitude (HELLION)
10. Reencarnacion (SANTA)
11. Mr. Gold (WARLOCK) – CD bonus track