      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Metal Queens - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/04/21
LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT
LTE3

22/04/21
FEUERSCHWANZ
Schubsetanz (Singolo)

23/04/21
ALLES MIT STIL
Yüeah

23/04/21
BONGZILLA / TONS
Doom Session Vol. 4

23/04/21
SPECTRAL LORE
Ετερόφωτος

23/04/21
BACKWOOD SPIRIT
Fresh From the Can

23/04/21
ALTARAGE
Succumb

23/04/21
BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT
Paint the Sky With Blood (EP)

23/04/21
DESOLATE REALM
Desolate Realm

23/04/21
HIDEOUS DIVINITY
LV-426

CONCERTI

05/05/21
SONS OF APOLLO (ANNULLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

15/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
MARTA GABRIEL: annunciato il disco solista ''Metal Queens'', ecco il singolo omonimo
20/04/2021 - 21:45 (40 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/04/2021 - 21:45
MARTA GABRIEL: annunciato il disco solista ''Metal Queens'', ecco il singolo omonimo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/04/2021 - 00:19
SICK N` BEAUTIFUL: firmano con Frontiers Music Srl
20/04/2021 - 22:06
GENUS ORDINI DEI: disponibile il video di ''Abjuration''
20/04/2021 - 22:00
GOTTHARD: si separano dal batterista Hena Habegger, annunciato il sostituto
20/04/2021 - 21:54
WIZARDTHRONE: presentano il primo singolo dal loro disco di debutto
20/04/2021 - 21:36
NIBIRU (ITA): online il vieo di ''Efflatus''
20/04/2021 - 17:02
YAUTJA: ecco il video del singolo ''The Spectacle'' dal nuovo album ''The Lurch''
20/04/2021 - 16:57
KHANDRA: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ''All Occupied By Sole Death''
20/04/2021 - 15:36
BONGZILLA: tutto il nuovo ''Weedsconsin'' in streaming
20/04/2021 - 11:24
THE WILDHEARTS: a settembre uscirà ‘‘21st Century Love Songs’’
20/04/2021 - 11:12
MARK SPIRO: disponibile la titletrack del nuovo album ‘‘Traveling Cowboys’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     