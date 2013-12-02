OF MICE & MEN: annunciato il nuovo EP ‘‘Bloom’’, disponibile la titletrack

|
Dopo aver pubblicato il primo di un’inedita serie di EP, Timeless, lo scorso 26 febbraio, la band metalcore statunitense Of Mice & Men ha annunciato che pubblicherà, ancora una volta tramite SharpTone Records, il nuovo capitolo della serie, Bloom.
L’uscita è prevista per il prossimo 28 maggio 2021. La copertina, visibile a lato, è stata realizzata da Derek Hess.
La titletrack e primo singolo del disco Bloom, ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina, è stata così commentata dal frontman Aaron Pauley:
"'Bloom' is a song about grieving the death of a family member. It's about understanding, through that loss, that grief is not only love in its most visceral and wildest form, but that it's also the ultimate price we pay to experience such love. To know profound grief is to have known profound love. Nothing and no one lasts forever. Love isn't a bouquet of plastic flowers; it's watching the petals fall.”