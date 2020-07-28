GOST: tornano con il nuovo ''Rites of Love and Reverence'', ecco i dettagli

|
A due anni di distanza dal precedente Valediction, il progetto synth Gost ha annunciato il ritorno sul mercato con il nuovo album Rites of Love and Reverence che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 13 agosto tramite la Century Media Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Nona Limmen) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Bell, Book and Candle - ft. Bitchcraft
Bound by the Horror
The Fear
A Fleeting Whisper
We are the Crypt
Blessed Be
November is Death - ft. Bitchcraft
Embrace the Blade
Coven
Burning Thyme
Prossimamente verrà diffuso il primo singolo.